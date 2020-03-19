Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.2639 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 648200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 53458 EQS News ID: 1002177 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)