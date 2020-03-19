Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 132.2118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 593001 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 53475 EQS News ID: 1002215 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)