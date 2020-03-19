Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 93.1088 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104061 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 53497 EQS News ID: 1002259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)