Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1146.0473 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45528989 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 53516 EQS News ID: 1002297 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)