Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-March-2020 / 17:38 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.4795 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16500 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 53564 EQS News ID: 1002395 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)