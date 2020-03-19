Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Ramps-Up Its Manufacturing of DermSafe as Health Canada Takes Action to Increase the Supply of Hand Sanitizers to Manage the Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), announces that due to the recent changes by Health Canada the Company has increased the production of its DermSafe® hand sanitizer in the United States in order to supply the Canadian market. This allows the Company to ship directly from the Company's production facility in Nevada and its other contract manufacturers to all major Canadian hubs.

To help manage the spread of COVID-19, Health Canada has implemented an interim measure that will facilitate the importation of hand sanitizers. DermSafe is fully compliant with Health Canada and these interim measures now allow the expedited importation of DermSafe from Ovation's US manufacturers and this will ensure a continuous supply. Ovation also continues to work with its Canadian manufacturer to increase the supply. DermSafe is an important adjunct to hand washing as it remains on the hands for four hours and provides persistent kill, which alcohol does not.

"We applaud Health Canada for making this very important change to its regulations as no one wants paperwork to stop the public's access to products that can help protect them during this COVID-19 pandemic," says Terry Howlett, President and CEO. "We spent six years of research and development on DermSafe and it has undergone multiple independent tests on its effectiveness on both immediate kill as well as a long term kill for up to 4 hours on envelope viruses including H5N1 (bird flu), H1N1 (swine flu) and H3N2 (influenza virus). Although we have not tested against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) it is also an envelope virus."

Currently Health Canada is reporting as of March 18th, that there are 690 cases in Canada. They also indicate that there is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians that are over 65 years of age, have compromised immune systems or have underlying medical conditions.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

