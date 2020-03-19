Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of patient journey mapping in transforming the patient experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005639/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

Benefits of patient journey mapping How patient journey analytics can help healthcare organizations improve the quality of care

Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights on how patient journey mapping can transform patient experience while driving better business outcomes

As the healthcare industry moves towards a digital business model, it's crucial to have a roadmap and strategy in place for patient journey mapping and enhancing relationships with providers across multiple interaction channels and touchpoints. Whether you are part of product development, marketing, or customer experience team at a healthcare organization, patient journey mapping should be a part of your toolbox. Using patient journey mapping analytics as a guide, healthcare marketers can craft personalized and strategic outreach that helps in improving patient experience.

Patient journey analytics also helps in enhancing pre and post clinical assessments along with addressing the other healthcare needs of the population. Using patient journey mapping analytics as a guide, healthcare marketers can craft personalized and strategic outreach that helps in improving patient experience.

Are you thinking of improving patient experience at your healthcare organization? Speak to our experts to understand how patient journey mapping can help.

According to Quantzig's patient journey analyticsexperts, "The patient journey map outlines all the patient touch points during every stage of the care journey and helps in creating strategic outreach that enhances patient engagement, satisfaction, and patient flow."

Are you still uncertain about the benefits of the patient journey analytics for your healthcare organization? Book a FREE Demo for comprehensive insights

Benefits of Patient Journey Mapping

1: Focus on the eradication of care silos

2: Uncover pain points

3: Fulfils patient expectations

Read the complete article to gain detailed insights into each of these factors: https://bit.ly/33r1rOc

Patient journey mapping can help healthcare organizations to implement processes that assist in delivering relevant information to the patients while bridging gaps in the patient experience. Our patient journey mapping solutions can provide healthcare organizations with the best framework to gain maximum business outcomes.

Request a FREE proposal to learn more about our healthcare analytics solutions: https://bit.ly/3daMfJJ

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005639/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us