Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Borad SA: Invitation for the first quarter 2020 results 19-March-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1st QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman & Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer will comment results for the period and respond to your questions through a conference call which will take place on Friday, the 20th of March 2020 at 10h00 am CET Participant Access Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the Number / Code below: French - Paris, France: +33170710159 PIN: 40267331# English - London, UK: +442071943759 PIN: 20270712# Kaufman & Broad corporate website: Click [1]here [1] Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Invitation for the first quarter 2020 results Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YEFFPKATET [2] 1002429 19-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2a74087f5fdc35c30e71dde65db2336&application_id=1002429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1b9c7fe3f697870aeae99ae55dd378c8&application_id=1002429&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)