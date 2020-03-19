Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List and Appendix 5 of the Default Fund Policy Paper - Eligible Funds Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List and Appendix 5 of the Default Fund Policy Paper - Eligible Funds The following changes have been made: Updates of haircuts: Share Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change ABB 71% 69% -2% ELUX B 70% 66% -4% TELIA 75% 74% -1% For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.The changes will come into force 2020-03-20 Clearing Risk Management