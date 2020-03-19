

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Thursday, as investors went on a buying spree, after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank announced massive stimulus packages to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



The benchmark SMI ended up 443.50 points, or 5.32%, at 8,782.24, despite having tumbled to a low of 8,327.86 around early afternoon.



On Wednesday, the index ended down 154.30 points, or 1.82%, at 8,338.74, after posting a gain of about 3.2% a session earlier.



Selling was so broadbased that all the components of the SMI index ended in green.



Credit Suisse soared nearly 11% after the bank said business in the first quarter was good despite economic turmoil linked to the coronavirus epidemic.



Swatch Group shares gained about 9.6%, while UBS gained 7.75%. SGS and Givaudan both ended stronger by about 7.1%.



Roche Holding gained 6.15%. The drugmaker said it will test its arthritis drug Actemra in patients with coronavirus-linked pneumonia.



Novartis ended stronger by about 5.2% after the company said that its gene therapy Zolgensma won Japanese approval to be used to treat patients under the age of two who have the genetic disease spinal muscular atrophy.



Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, ABB, LafargeHolcim and Swiss Life Holding gained 4 to 6%.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, Dufry zoomed nearly 23%. Logitech gained 13.2%, Julius Baer ended 11.7% up and Swatch Group spurted 10.1%.



VAT Group ended higher by more than 9%. BB Biotech, Vifor Pharma, OC Oerlikon Corp, Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich, Lindt & Sp Ps, Baloise Holding and Schindler Ps gained 4 to 7%.



In economic news, Switzerland's central bank left its interest rates unchanged at -0.75% as expected, and raised its negative interest exemption threshold, as coronavirus, or Covid-19 is posing exceptionally large challenges to the economy.



The bank rephrased its view on the currency, saying the Swiss franc is 'even more' highly valued.



Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports decreased by a real 3.3% month-on-month in February, after seeing an increase of 1.8% a month earlier. Imports fell 0.1% in February, following a 1.5% decline in the previous month.



The trade surplus decreased to CHF 2.018 billion in February from CHF 2.76 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined by 9.2% year-on-year in February.



