Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 29 May 2019 for implementing a share buyback program, Legrand (Paris:LR) today announced that it has signed a mandate to purchase up to 515,000 shares over the period from 20 March to 20 May 2020.

The purpose of this transaction is to acquire shares for allocation to maturing performance share plans.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

Key financial dates:

2020 first-quarter results: May 7, 2020

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 7, 2020

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

Ex-dividend date: June 1, 2020

Dividend payment: June 3, 2020

2020 first-half results: July 31, 2020

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals. https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

