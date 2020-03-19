Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of its new VSM 3 wind farm, at Serra Branca in Brazil /Serra Branca is the biggest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide 19-March-2020 / 19:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia signed a power sales contract and started construction of its new VSM 3 wind farm, at Serra Branca in Brazil Serra Branca is the biggest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide *Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today it has signed a new long-term power sale agreement and started the construction of VSM 3, a 150 megawatts wind farm. * _"The new VSM 3 wind farm will be built in a short time frame, thanks to the Serra Branca cluster transmission infrastructures, completed in September 2019, and strong synergies with ongoing construction of VSM 1&2. With a 2.4 gigawatts potential, our Serra Branca cluster of wind and solar farms is the world's largest mixed cluster in the world"_, comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Construction of the 150 megawatts new VSM 3 wind farm has already started. Voltalia has currently 371 megawatts under construction in its Serra Branca cluster and can rely on its long-term partners: Siemens Gamesa is supplying the turbines, while DoisA provides services related to civil work, and SETA and WEG the electrical balance of plant. For this new wind plant, Voltalia has secured a 20-year power sale contract with a Brazilian utility. The first wind turbines are expected to begin production during Q4 2020 with full operation to be reached in Q2 2021. The plant will be 90% owned by Voltalia, with a local partner owning the remaining 10%. *Serra Branca is now the biggest **mixed **wind plus solar cluster worldwide* Since 2009, Voltalia has developed from scratch a site with very favourable characteristics: · The site covers an area of approximately 40 000 hectares within a 50 by 15 kilometres area. · The site benefits from very attractive wind and solar conditions. Some of Voltalia's operating wind farms enjoy a 52% capacity factor on average since 2015 thanks to the trade winds patterns, which also permit excellent solar irradiation condition. · As of today, the site includes 379 megawatts of operating plants, 917 megawatts of plants under construction and 329 more megawatts of capacity which are not yet under construction but for which long-term power sales contracts have been secured, plus over 700 MW of projects under development. · Voltalia has already built high-voltage substations and transmission lines (up to 500 kV) capable of exporting production of wind and solar plants with a total capacity of more than 2.4 gigawatts. *Project *Capacity* *Technology* *Status* *Owner* Name* Areia 90 MW Wind Operation Voltalia Branca Vamcruz 93 MW Wind Operation Voltalia Vila Para 99 MW Wind Operation Voltalia Vila Acre 27 MW Wind Operation Voltalia VSM 1&2 in 70 MW Wind Operation Voltalia op. VSM 1&2 in 221 MW Wind Construction Voltalia const. VSM 3 150 MW Wind Construction Voltalia VSM 4 59 MW Wind Contracted Voltalia SSM 1&2 270 MW Solar Contracted Voltalia Vilas 479 MW Wind Sold / Echoenergia construction (Actis) Filgueiras 67 MW Wind Sold / Total-Eren construction Future Over 700 Solar and Development Voltalia projects MW Wind *Total* *Over 2 *Solar and 400 MW* Wind * With substations and transmissions lines already built and capable to support renewable energy plants with a capacity of more than 2.4 gigawatts, the Serra Branca renewable energy site is the largest mixed wind-and-solar cluster in the world. *Voltalia in Brazil* The success story of Voltalia in Brazil goes well beyond the Serra Branca cluster. Voltalia also owns wind, solar, hydro and hybrid projects in various locations in Brazil, including: the SMG wind farm in the State of Rio Grande do Norte (108 megawatts, in operation); the hybrid Oiapoque projects in the State of Amapá (23.5 megawatts of which 16 megawatts in operation); the Cabui hydro project in the States of Minas Gerais (16 megawatts, secured in 2019); and the Canudos 1 wind farm in the State of Bahia (90 megawatts secured in 2019 and part of the Voltalia Canudos cluster with a one gigawatt potential). *Next on the agenda: FY 2019 results on March 23, 2020 (before market open)* *About Voltalia ( *www.voltalia.com [1]*)* Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to corporates, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer invest@voltalia.com Jullia +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Voltalia- Serra Branca Cluster Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LRYARKYFAG [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Takeover bid - Other news releases EQS News ID: 1002461 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1002461 19-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1002461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=96325ec725f0722afe64debef086e0a3&application_id=1002461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)