Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Q1 2020 RESULTS 19-March-2020 / 19:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, Thursday, 19 March, 2020 A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION IN THE CURRENT CONTEXT OF HEALTH CRISIS Q1 2020 Results SUSPENSION OF 2020 OBJECTIVES · Q1 2020 results at 29 February 2020 are characterized by: · An overall Backlog of EUR 3,403.3m (excl.VAT) (+51.6% vs Q1 2019) and a housing property portfolio up +8.2 % vs Q1 2019 at 33,429 units, · A gross margin ratio of 19.1% and an EBIT margin of 8.5%, · No net debt and financing capacity of EUR 412.5 million. · In light of the current health crisis, the Board of Directors has decided: · to bring forward the publication of Q1 2020 results, · to suspend the 2020 objectives previously announced Kaufman & Broad SA · Key sales data (Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019) is today announcin g its unaudited results for Q1 2020 (from 1 December · Orders 2019 to 29 Total: EUR 1,401.5M incl. VAT (x February 3.0) 2020). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman Of which: and Chief Commercial: EUR 1,075.0M incl. Executive VAT(x 9.5) Officer of Kaufman & Broad, Housing: EUR 326.5M incl. VAT made the (-8.6%) following 1,482 units (-16.3%) comments: · Take-up period2 for Housing: "In the 6.8 months vs. 5.5 months (+1.3 months) context of the recent developme nts of the current health · Key financial data crisis and its impact on general (Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019) economic activity, the board of · Revenues: directors of Total: EUR 299.2m (-8.8 %) Kaufman & Of which Housing: EUR 272,2m Broad has (-4.8%) decided to anticipat e the release of its results · Gross margin: for the first EUR 57.1m (19.1% of revenue) quarter of 2020, in order to inform the market of its · EBIT: analysis of the EUR 25.4m (8.5 % of revenue) situation as quicly as possible. · Attributable net income: EUR 13.2m (-8.1%) Kaufman & Broad fully takes its responsib · Net cash 1: ilities towards EUR 9.2m (vs. EUR 56.0m at end-2019) its employees , whose safety and health is essential · Financing capacity: , but also its EUR 412.5m (vs EUR 458.1m to customers end 2019) , who are still being provided with Kaufman & Broad's services · Main growth indicators (Q1 2020 vs Q1 when 2019) possible, and its suppliers , whose ability to get through this crisis is · Overall backlog: vital in order to EUR 3,403.3m (+51.6 %) resume Of which Housing: EUR 2,073.2m (+5.0%) construct ion activitie s as soon as possible. · Housing property portfolio: 33,429 units (+8.2 %) During these difficult times, the end of which is currently unknown, and beyond continuin g to control its costs, working capital requireme

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2020 14:45 ET (18:45 GMT)