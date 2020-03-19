DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Q1 2020 RESULTS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Q1 2020 RESULTS 19-March-2020 / 19:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, Thursday, 19 March, 2020 A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION IN THE CURRENT CONTEXT OF HEALTH CRISIS Q1 2020 Results SUSPENSION OF 2020 OBJECTIVES · Q1 2020 results at 29 February 2020 are characterized by: · An overall Backlog of EUR 3,403.3m (excl.VAT) (+51.6% vs Q1 2019) and a housing property portfolio up +8.2 % vs Q1 2019 at 33,429 units, · A gross margin ratio of 19.1% and an EBIT margin of 8.5%, · No net debt and financing capacity of EUR 412.5 million. · In light of the current health crisis, the Board of Directors has decided: · to bring forward the publication of Q1 2020 results, · to suspend the 2020 objectives previously announced Kaufman & Broad SA · Key sales data (Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019) is today announcin g its unaudited results for Q1 2020 (from 1 December · Orders 2019 to 29 Total: EUR 1,401.5M incl. VAT (x February 3.0) 2020). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman Of which: and Chief Commercial: EUR 1,075.0M incl. Executive VAT(x 9.5) Officer of Kaufman & Broad, Housing: EUR 326.5M incl. VAT made the (-8.6%) following 1,482 units (-16.3%) comments: · Take-up period2 for Housing: "In the 6.8 months vs. 5.5 months (+1.3 months) context of the recent developme nts of the current health · Key financial data crisis and its impact on general (Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019) economic activity, the board of · Revenues: directors of Total: EUR 299.2m (-8.8 %) Kaufman & Of which Housing: EUR 272,2m Broad has (-4.8%) decided to anticipat e the release of its results · Gross margin: for the first EUR 57.1m (19.1% of revenue) quarter of 2020, in order to inform the market of its · EBIT: analysis of the EUR 25.4m (8.5 % of revenue) situation as quicly as possible. · Attributable net income: EUR 13.2m (-8.1%) Kaufman & Broad fully takes its responsib · Net cash 1: ilities towards EUR 9.2m (vs. EUR 56.0m at end-2019) its employees , whose safety and health is essential · Financing capacity: , but also its EUR 412.5m (vs EUR 458.1m to customers end 2019) , who are still being provided with Kaufman & Broad's services · Main growth indicators (Q1 2020 vs Q1 when 2019) possible, and its suppliers , whose ability to get through this crisis is · Overall backlog: vital in order to EUR 3,403.3m (+51.6 %) resume Of which Housing: EUR 2,073.2m (+5.0%) construct ion activitie s as soon as possible. · Housing property portfolio: 33,429 units (+8.2 %) During these difficult times, the end of which is currently unknown, and beyond continuin g to control its costs, working capital requireme

nts and capital expenditu res, Kaufman & Broad relies in particula r on two fundament al parameter s: · A net debt equal to zero, which provide s a very strong financi al structu re at 29 Februar y 2020 featuri ng: · A high level of availab le cash of EUR 41 2.5 million ; · An average maturit y of its gross debt higher than 4 years; · Consoli dated shareho lders' equity of EUR 30 8.8 million · Growth indicat ors allowin g Kaufman & Broad to project itself beyond the next coming months: · An overall backlog of EUR 3. 403 billion and EUR 2. 073 billion for the sole Housing activit y. The backlog is a summary at a given time, which enables the revenue yet to be recogni zed over the coming months to be estimat ed, thus support ing the group's forecas ts - being specifi ed that there is an element of uncerta inty in the transfo rmation of the backlog into revenue , particu larly for orders that have not yet been signed (i.e. approxi mately 40% for Housing and 85% for Commerc ial Propert y).

· * A Housing propert y portfol io which reached a record high of 33 429 units as of end of Februar y 2020. The Housing propert y portfol io represe nts all of the land for which any commitm ent (contra ct of sale, etc.) has been signed. Regarding the 2020 outlook, in light of the current health crisis, Kaufman & Broad has decided to suspend its annual objective s announced at the end of January this year. Kaufman & Broad will propose new objective s for the 2020 financial year as soon as the conductin g of a forecast for the whole financial year will be appropria te in light of the general situation . Kaufman & Broad will continue to monitor carefully the developme nts of the health crisis over the next weeks and will inform the market of its impact on its activitie s, if necessary " Sales activity · Housing In Q1 2020, housing reservations in value terms stood at EUR 326.5m (incl. VAT), i.e. 8.6% lower than 2019. In volume terms they stood at 1,482 homes, down 16.3% vs. 2019. The take-up period for projects was 6.8 months over three months, a 1.3 month deterioration compared to 2019 (5.5 months). Housing supply, with 96% of projects located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis, and B1), stood at 3,359 homes at end-February 2020 (3,261 at end-February 2019). Breakdown of the customer base Orders from first-time buyers accounted for 9 % of sales in volume terms, while those from second-time buyers accounted for 5 %. Orders from investors represent 49% of sales (36% for the Pinel scheme alone) while block sales accounted for 37%, of which around 30% is managed housing (tourism, student, business, or senior) · Commercial property In Q1 2020, the Commercial Property division recorded net orders of EUR 1,075.0m including VAT (vs. EUR 113.8m incl. VAT at end February 2019). Kaufman & Broad is currently marketing or studying around 155,000 m² of office space and about 74,500 m² of logistics and industrial premises space, as well as 115,000 m² for which the deeds of sale are yet to be signed. Meanwhile, around 73,000 m² of office space is under construction as well as 36,000m² of logistics space. · Leading sales and development indicators On 29 February 2020, the Housing backlog stood at EUR 2,073.2m (excl. VAT), i.e. 18.6 months of business (vs. EUR 1,975.3m (excl. VAT) for 18.3 months at end February 2019). As the same date, Kaufman and Broad had 181 home programs on the market, representing 3,359 housing units, (194 programs representing 3,261 housing units at the end of February 2019). The housing property portfolio represents 33,429 units, up 8.2% compared with the end of February 2019, corresponding to potential revenue of around four years of business. At the end of February 2020, the commercial backlog stood at EUR 1.330.0m excl. VAT. · Financial results · Business volumes Total revenue amounted to EUR 299.2m (excl. VAT), down 8.8% vs. 2019. The impact of building sites interruptions in the Ile-de-France region, during transport strikes is estimated around EUR 15 million (excl. VAT) on

