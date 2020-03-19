Technavio has been monitoring the bleached kraft pulp market and it is poised to grow by 10.77 mn tons during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented during the forecast period. Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of hygiene products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of hygiene products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market is segmented as below:

Product Bleached hardwood kraft pulp Bleached softwood kraft pulp

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bleached kraft pulp market report covers the following areas:

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Size

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Trends

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next few years.

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bleached kraft pulp market, including some of the vendors such as Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bleached kraft pulp market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bleached Kraft Pulp Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist bleached kraft pulp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bleached kraft pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the bleached kraft pulp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bleached kraft pulp market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Bleached hardwood kraft pulp Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bleached softwood kraft pulp Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing collaboration of paper manufacturers and BKP vendors

Increasing focus on forestry and plantation management

Advent of smart packaging

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Celulosa Arauco y Constitución SA

Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Mondi Group

Suzano SA

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

