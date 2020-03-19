In order to facilitate accurate allocation of trades Nasdaq Clearing has decided to temporary extend the time a trade is eligible for Give Up and Re-registration, from current Trade plus two days (T+2) to Trade plus ten days (T+10). This change will be in force from 20 March until 31 March 2020 and will be applied to the Financial rulebook, with exception of Swap, Repo and TMFRA contracts, that will remain on current schedule. For further information concerning this exchange notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com