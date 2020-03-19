Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (formerly CanAsia Financial Inc.) (the "Company" or "CAG") announces that as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the French government's latest measurement to request that all people stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels domestically for the coming 15 days, most offices and factories in France are shut down and the borders are closed. CAG's main operations are through its subsidiary Techni Modul Engineering S.A. located in Clermont-Ferrand, France and they have been shut down as well. The Company will maintain minimum operations in the office at this time.

The Company will continue to monitor the rapidly changing developments concerning the pandemic and wishes health and safety to its employees, customers, shareholders and all those affected by the pandemic.

For further information, please contact Dale Burstall, Corporate Secretary and Director, via email at dale@burstall.com.

