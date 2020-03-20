The fluorosilicic acid market is expected to grow by USD 22.93 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Water fluoridation is preferred in regions where there is a low level of natural fluoride in fresh and groundwater. Researchers have identified that a controlled level of fluoride in the water effectively prevents cavities and tooth decay. Community water fluoridation is one of the most effective and economical methods to supplement water with fluoride to prevent tooth cavities. Moreover, fluorosilicic acid is predominantly used in the water fluoridation process as a fluoride additive. Therefore, the growing demand for water fluoridation is expected to drive the growth of the global fluorosilicic acid market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of etched glass products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market: Increasing Adoption of Etched Glass Products

Fluorosilicic acid is one of the widely used abrasive compounds in the glass industry for glass etching applications. Etched glass products are commonly used in the building and construction industry. A major factor encouraging the growth of the global decorative glass market is the increase in the demand for glass products in commercial and residential buildings. Hence, etched glass products are gaining popularity due to their aesthetic appearance as well as energy savings from reduced electricity consumption. Also, glass provides thermal and sound insulation and allows the control of solar radiation. Therefore, the increasing demand for etched glass products is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global fluorosilicic acid during the forecast period.

"Rising industrialization and economic growth in emerging countries along with the revival of the oil and gas industries are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Fluorosilicic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fluorosilicic acid market by application (water fluoridation, chemical manufacturing, metal surface treatment and electroplating, hide processing, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growing demand for fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation and hide processing application is a significant factor boosting the fluorosilicic acid market growth in this region.

