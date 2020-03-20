

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, retreating almost 300 points or 10.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding mon Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following a rebound in crude oil prices and optimism over stimulus from banks and governments. The European and U.S. markets were broadly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index was down 26.63 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 2,702.13 after trading between 2,646.80 and 2,736.82. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 4.68 points or 0.28 percent to end at 1,682.93.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 2.35 percent, while Bank of China dropped 1.14 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 2.82 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 4.90 percent, China Life Insurance sank 4.22 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 2.95 percent, PetroChina shed 1.41 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.77 percent, China Shenhua Energy plunged 4.77 percent, Gemdale slid 3.13 percent, Poly Developments was down 2.91 percent and China Vanke plummeted 4.07 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests upside punctuated by continued volatility as stocks opened lower on Thursday before surging as the day progressed. Many of the gains evaporated, but the markets still ended in the green.



The Dow climbed 188.27 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 20.087.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 160.73 points or 2.30 percent to 7,150.58 and the S&P 500 added 11.29 points or 0.47 percent to 2,409.39.



The early weakness on Wall Street was chased away by bargain hunting following recent heavy losses.



Worries about outlook of energy demand subsided thanks to massive relief packages announced by global central banks and governments.



The Bank of England cut the bank rate again, to a record low on Thursday, and expanded its bond buying scheme and the targeted funding measure for small and medium businesses, extending further support to the UK economy amid the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.



Crude oil prices skyrocketed Thursday, earning the front month futures contracts their biggest single-day gains in percentage terms. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85 or 23.8 percent at $25.22 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX