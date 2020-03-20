Dao Trust Limited launches digital stock platform SuperStock

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Dao Trust Limited launched it digital stock platform - SuperStock. SuperStock allows listed stocks to be traded 24/7 and also to serve as a medium of payment - specifically ecological currencies within the listed company's network, making stock market accessible to general public so anyone will have equal rights to investment opportunities. SuperStock retains the advantage of traditional stock while bring new vitality to it. Ever since stocks arrived this world 418 years ago, for the first time a new stage of stock market is formed.

SuperStock provides stock digitalization service based on blockchain technology for listed companies and unicorn enterprises. Specifically, it generates digital stocks with a ratio of 1: 1 of the companies' stocks. The digital stockholder will have corresponding rights and interests of the underlying stocks, including rights to income, dividends, and voting rights. In addition, digital stocks also have payment attributes that can be used as an ecological currency of the listed company. Payments can be made both online and offline. However, currently SuperStock is not open to investors in the U.S and China.

"Digital stocks is a revolution, it realizes 24/7 non-stop trading while settles faster and costs lower than traditional stock, and brings more transparency for information disclosure. The lower threshold for users to participate in the investment also increase the global liquidity of stocks. In addition, the use of blockchain technology enables real-time liquidation, meaning that digital stock is T + 0. " said the principal of Dao Trust Limited, "Now the origin of super stocks means under the legal framework, a highly liquid financial model is formed."

Compared to traditional stocks, digital stocks have the following three advantages. First, allow listed stocks to be listed again with SuperStock to achieve global, round-the-clock circulation. Second, they can be used as an enterprise's ecological currency in its business system. Third, real-time information disclosure is more transparent, making high frequency trading more secure.

Dao Trust Limited is a Hong Kong based trust fund that was granted a "Trust and Company Service Provider License" on March 19, 2019. According to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Chapter 615), Licensees can operate trust and company services in Hong Kong. Since its inception, Dao Trust Limited has been adhering to the business philosophy of "Integrity First" and "True to Customer", continually consolidating the business foundation and customer base, and focusing on improving business development and innovation capabilities. The company is committed to becoming an integrated financial solution provider, to offer multi-dimensional services for social and economic development.

Contact:

Company Name:SuperStock

Jason Wang

Phone: +852 55129344

service@superstock.io

www.superstock.io

SOURCE: SuperStock

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581729/Dao-Trust-Limited-launches-digital-stock-platform-SuperStock