AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 19/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7619.4039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 952085 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 53592 EQS News ID: 1002571 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 20, 2020 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)