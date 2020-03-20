

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence remained stable in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index remained unchanged at minus 2 in March.



Nonetheless, the consumer confidence index has remained above the 20-year average of minus 5 points.



The economic climate sub-index rose to minus 8 in March from minus 5 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy increased to 2.



Households' assessment regarding their financial situation for the next 12 months improved. However, consumers felt that it is less favorable to make large purchases.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending growth decreased in January with higher purchases of home furnishing, electrical appliances, and cars.



Consumer spending grew 1.0 percent annually in January, after a 2.9 percent increase in December.



