

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined in February, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 2.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.4 percent decline in January.



Prices of manufacturing prices fell 1.1 percent annually in February and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and water supply declined 25.3 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying industry grew 3.0 percent.



The index was affected mainly by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of electronic equipment and paper products, but also by price increase in the manufacture of metal products, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.7 percent in February, same as seen in the preceding month.



Further, data showed that import prices fell 0.6 percent on month and increased by 0.3 percent from a year ago in February.



The export prices decreased 0.3 percent on month and declined 1.0 percent from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX