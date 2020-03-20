Picton Property Income Ltd - Picton Completes Trio of Lettings

20 March 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Picton completes trio of lettings

Picton today issues an update on the portfolio following the completion of a series of office leases, which add a total of £0.9 million of annual income to the headline rent roll. The transactions follow the completion of recent refurbishment works.

Metro Building, Salford Quays - Let the 4th floor to HM Government on a 20-year lease subject to break in 2030 at £0.4 million per annum, which was in line with the December 2019 ERV.

180 West George Street, Glasgow - Let the 3rd floor on a 10-year lease, subject to break in 2025, at £0.2 million per annum, which was in line with the December 2019 ERV.

Tower Wharf, Bristol - upsized an existing occupier and extended a lease which was due to expire in May 2020 . This increased their floor space by 73% and secured a new 15-year lease, subject to break in 2030, at a rent of £0.5 million per annum, which was in line with the December 2019 ERV and £0.3 million ahead of the previous passing rent.

The Company will provide a trading update in April 2020.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton, commented:

"To have recently concluded three significant long-term leases following our refurbishment of these spaces is encouraging.

Our immediate priority is ensuring the health and safety of our occupiers, employees and other partners, as we seek to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 virus. We are continuing to work with our occupiers to help them navigate these uncertain times.

We have a strong balance sheet with primarily long-dated debt, a low LTV of 22% and access to more than £41 million of funding in two undrawn debt facilities."

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £685 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 48 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.