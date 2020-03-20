ContextVision AB: ContextVision - Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider

STOCKHOLM - March 20, 2020 - Monsun AS, controlled by Magne Jordanger, member of the board of ContextVision, has on March 19, 2020 purchased 49 250 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 67,27 per share. After the transaction, Monsun AS holds a total of 2 298 000 shares in ContextVision AB.



For further information, please contact ContextVision's CEO, Fredrik Palm, at +46 76 870 25 43 or visit www.contextvision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, ContextVision is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers around the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision has developed state-of-the-art capabilities in the latest artificial intelligence technologies. By combining these with its well-established GOP technology, the company is introducing a new generation of image enhancement products. ContextVision are determined to expand by approaching the growing digital pathology market with new AI-based decision support tools for pathologists.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

