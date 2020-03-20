Elanders AB: Elanders moves the Annual General Meeting forward to June 25, 2020

As a result of the recent outbreak of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19, the state of the market is exceptional and the financial situation is extremely difficult to assess. The elevated risk of spreading the virus has led Swedish authorities to put meeting and travel restrictions into effect. For the above reasons Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to move the Annual General Meeting forward to June 25, 2020 and will communicate the exact time and place at a later date. The Annual General Meeting was originally planned for April 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Gothia Towers in Gothenburg.

Elanders will send a notice to attend the Annual General Meeting no later than four weeks before the new date.

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment