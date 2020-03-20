The following information is based on the press release from Volvo AB (Volvo) published on March 19, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of Volvo has decided to withdraw extraordinary dividend that was proposed to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 8, 2020. Therefore, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Volvo (VOLVB) that was communicated in Exchange Notice 13/20. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764052