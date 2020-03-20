Anzeige
Freitag, 20.03.2020
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
PR Newswire
20.03.2020 | 08:28
Caverion to be Responsible for Technical Maintenance Services for Buildings at Stora Enso's Mill in Varkaus, Finland

HELSINKI, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed an agreement with Stora Enso Oyj and Efora Oy on the provision of services for the buildings at Stora Enso's Varkaus Mill. The service agreement involves a transfer of business whereby the persons working in these activities will be transferred from Stora Enso and Efora to Caverion Suomi Oy as so-called old employees.

Caverion is responsible for the technical maintenance of Automation, Cooling, Heating and Sanitation, Ventilation & Air Conditioning, and Electricity systems as well as technical building maintenance and cleaning services of the Varkaus Mill. The Mill's buildings are located in an extensive area and total nearly 120,000 square meters. Caverion's service production will start in early May.

"We are delighted that our partnership with Stora Enso is now expanding from its previous partnership to comprehensive property management, which is a core business of ours. We provide cost-effective and sustainable building life cycle management services so that our customers can focus on their own operations. I am also particularly pleased that we can welcome professionals transferring to us to complement to our local team of skilled personnel," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Stora Enso Oyj and Efora Oy are part of Caverion's industrial customer segment. Read more about our services

For more information, please contact:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager
Caverion Finland
tel. +358-50-390-0941
kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

