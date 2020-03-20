Enzymatica Signs Agreement With Chemipal for Israel

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica has entered into a distributor agreement with the leading pharmaceutical distributor Chemipal for marketing and sales of ColdZyme in Israel. The OTC market in Israel has annual sales of million 200 USD and the cold market is estimated to million 20 USD1.

Chemipal will sell ColdZyme to the two main pharmacy chains, Super-Pharm and BE, and to private pharmacies and sick funds. The company will carry out an extensive marketing campaign involving advertising, radio commercials, digital communication, social media and PR. In addition, Chemipal will offer information and training of both pharmacists and doctors.

"We see a strong potential for ColdZyme to reach a premium position in the cold market with its strong documentation and success in other markets," says Jonathan Gal, CEO of Chemipal marketing division.

"We are very pleased about the agreement with Chemipal, which is well-established and the largest pharmaceutical distributor in Israel" says Fredrik Lindberg, CEO of Enzymatica.

The OTC market in Israel has annual sales of million 200 USD. The Israeli cold market is estimated to million 20 USD. Colds are one of the most common diseases in Israel. Adults will suffer from cold between 2-4 times per year, and children between 6-8 times per year. The retail market is divided to two main pharmacy chains, Super-Pharm with 250 stores and BE with 60 stores, 500 private pharmacies and 4 sick funds.

Chemipal was founded 80 years ago, and has become the leading medical distributor for the Israeli pharmaceuticals and health & beauty care markets, covering the entire spectrum of distribution, sales and marketing of prescription and non-prescription drugs, natural products and health and beauty care products for pharmacies, drug stores, natural food stores and medical institutions. Chemipal currently represents 30 leading importers and manufacturers in the Israeli and the international pharmaceutical market. The company processed in 2019 billion 1.1 USD. The head quarter is in Netaya and the company has about 650 employees.

