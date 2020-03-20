AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 19/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.2414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11284773 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 53615 EQS News ID: 1002655 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)