

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group plc (IHG.L, IHG) said that its Global RevPAR decreased 6% across January and February, with a broadly flat performance in the US offset by declines in Greater China, which saw an almost 90% decline in February.



The company anticipates Global RevPAR declines of around 60%, citing measures adopted by governments around the world to restrict travel and social contact. Cancellation activity for April and May, and current booking trends, indicate continued challenging conditions.



In Greater China we now have 60 hotels closed compared to 178 at the peak, and in recent days have begun to see improvements in occupancy, albeit at low levels.



The company's Board has withdrawn its recommendation of a final dividend of 85.9 US cents and will defer consideration of further dividends until visibility has improved.



