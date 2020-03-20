Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
20.03.20
09:09 Uhr
30,305 Euro
+4,270
+16,40 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,605
29,705
09:23
28,670
29,375
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC30,305+16,40 %