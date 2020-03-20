Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Amendment to the invitation of the Annual General Meeting and precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 20 March 2020 at 10.00 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc: Amendment to the invitation of the Annual General Meeting and precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") published by a company announcement on 10 March 2020 has been resolved to be amended by changing the location of the General Meeting from the location informed on 10 March 2020 to be in the head office of the Company at the address Elimäenkatu 9 B, Helsinki.

The Notice to the Annual General Meeting, as amended hereby, is available on the company's website www.nexstim.com/investors/shareholder meetings/.

Since the risk of getting infected by coronavirus has increased, the Company has decided to take several precautionary measures for the Annual General Meeting. Such measures are:

All shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights by proxy representation by the General Counsel of the Company. More information and instructions on authorising another person by proxy is available on the Company website www.nexstim.com/investors/shareholder meetings/ (https://nexstim.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/) .

(https://nexstim.com/investors/shareholder-meetings/) . Anyone with flu symptoms, who has been exposed to the coronavirus, is especially vulnerable to the virus or has travelled outside Finland 14 days prior to the General Meeting, is kindly requested not to attend the General Meeting in person. Due to the restrictions imposed by Finnish authorities, the number of participants allowed to attend the event could be limited. The above-mentioned proxy representation is applicable to this situation.

The meeting and all presentations, including the CEO's review, are kept short and in line with minimal requirements.

The participation of members of the Board of Directors and Management Team is limited to the minimum.

At the event, no coffee or refreshments will be served.

In the venue, there will be additional space between seats. Hand sanitisers will be available and close attention to overall cleanliness and hygiene will be paid.

Helsinki, March 20, 2020

NEXSTIM PLC

The Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairman

+358 9 2727 17 10

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com



Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment