Kaufman & Broad SA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Contract Kaufman & Broad SA: Invitation for the first quarter 2020 results 20-March-2020 / 09:06 CET/CEST 1st QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman & Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer will comment results for the period and respond to your questions through a conference call which will take place on Friday, the 20th of March 2020 at 10h00 am CET Participant Access Dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time using the Number / Code below: French - Paris, France: +33170710159 PIN: 40552388# English - London, UK: +442071943759 PIN: 40227690# Kaufman & Broad corporate website: Click [1]here [1] Attachment Document title: Invitation for the first quarter 2020 results Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DWFIGXRYSE [2] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1002711 20-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f2a74087f5fdc35c30e71dde65db2336&application_id=1002711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d76f90e4efda407609350e59b8b9b64e&application_id=1002711&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 20, 2020 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)