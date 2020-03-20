

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's export orders fell at a faster-than-expected rate in February, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Export orders dell 0.8 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent decrease.



Orders for optical, photographic, cinematographic equipment, electrical machinery, information and communication products, and chemicals declined in February.



Meanwhile, orders for plastics and articles, textile products, basic metals and articles thereof, transport equipment, machinery, electrical products, and others increased.



On a month-on-month basis, export orders declined 18.8 percent in February.



