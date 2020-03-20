

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would establish temporary swap lines with other nine central banks as part of coordinated action to improve liquidity in the financial markets.



In a joint statement, the Fed said it will extend U.S. dollar liquidity arrangements with the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Banco Central do Brasil, the Danmarks Nationalbank, the Bank of Korea, the Banco de Mexico, the Norges Bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the Sveriges Riksbank.



The benchmark DAX jumped 450 points, or 5.22 percent, to 9,057 after rallying 2 percent the previous day.



Siemens AG shares jumped 8 percent. The engineering major said that its President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Kaeser will not be pursuing an extension of his mandate. He will be proposed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy.



Optics firm Fielmann rallied 5.3 percent. The company announced that it will temporarily shut down its regular operations of stores in Germany and Switzerland from March 20. The company is implementing additional measures to contain the Covid-19 spread.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft shares soared 10 percent. The logistics and transportation firm said it expects revenues and operating result for the financial year 2020 to strongly fall below prior due to the possible temporarily sharp declines in container throughput and transport.



Inn economic releases, Germany's producer prices fell in February after rising in the previous month, data from Destatis showed.



The producer price index edged down 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent increase seen in January. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



