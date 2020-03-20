Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-03-20

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-03-20
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-03-20
|Time for submission of bids:
|10.30-11.00 (CET)
|Payment date:
|2020-03-24
|Final Repayment Date
|2022-03-24
|Offered volume:
|100 bn SEK
|Minimum bid amount:
|10 mln SEK
|Maximum bid amount:
|25 bn SEK
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Interest rate
|0.00 %
ALL MONETARY POLICY COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (08-6966970) BY 11.00 AM ON MAR 20 2020, AT THE LATEST.
CONFIRMATION OF BIDS TO E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CET)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se