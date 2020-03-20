

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales rose sharply in February, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 7.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 5.6 percent increase in the same month last year.



Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear grew 13.0 percent annually in February.



Sales of Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment gained by 12.0 percent and those of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts 9.2 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.4 percent in February.



