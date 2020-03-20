Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the USD 29 Billion Autonomous Weapons Market

Autonomous Weapons Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product (Missiles, Rockets, Guided Bombs, Target Pods, Guided Mortar Rounds, Guided Artillery Shells, Shoulder-Fired Weapons, and Smart Guns), by Platform (Land-Based, Airborne, and Naval) & by Geographical Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• DoD awards BAE Systems $2.7bn APKWS contract

• USAF tests Lockheed Martin's ATHENA laser weapon system

• German military signs contract with Rafael for 1,500 Spike missiles

These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the past few months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.

What does the future hold for the Autonomous Weapons market?

Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.

In this new, 114-page Visiongain report, you will receive 130 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial, and objective analysis.

By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Autonomous Weapons market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the Autonomous Weapons industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets - including different product and platform types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of 10 individual countries - United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the Autonomous Weapons market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest financial performances and product offerings.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/autonomous-weapons-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the Autonomous Weapons market, this report provides measured forecasts for three submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Autonomous Weapons Market by Product Type, 2020-2030

• Missiles Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rockets Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Guided Bombs Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Target Pods Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Guided Mortar Rounds Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Guided Artillery Shells Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Shoulder-Fired Weapons Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Smart Guns Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Autonomous Weapons Market by Platform, 2020-2030

• Land-Based Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Airborne Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Naval Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Autonomous Weapons Market by Geographical Region, 2020-2030

• North America Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United States

• Canada

• Europe Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/autonomous-weapons-market-report-2020-2030

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

American Ordnance LLC (US)

APC Scientific Consultants & Associates LLC (US)

ASELSAN (Turkey)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

FLIR Systems (US)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (US)

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (US)

Griffon Aerospace Inc (US)

Harris Corporation (US)

Javelin (US)

KBRwyle

L3 Technologies (US)

Leidos (US)

Leonardo (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations (US)

Pioneering Decisive Solutions Inc (US)

Rheinmetall (Germany)

Robotic Research (US)

Rockwell Collins (US)

SAAB (Sweden)

Safran (France)

SAVIT Corp (US)

Teledyne Brown Engineering (US)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Total Technology Inc (US)

WisEngineering LLC (US)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2020-2030

Autonomous Ships Market Report 2019-2029

Autonomous Navigation Market Report 2019-2029

Global Autonomous Aircraft Market Report 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg