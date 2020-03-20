Wilson Talent Solutions Inc.: Business Consultant & Coach, Aaron Wilson, Provides Solutions For Entrepreneurs & Executives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / MARCH 20, 2020 / Aaron Wilson (@amwilson__) is a highly-decorated serial entrepreneur who has sought to leverage a culmination of his experience into service offerings being rendered through his full-service business consulting firm, Wilson Talent Solutions (@wilsontalentsolutions). Wilson Talent Solutions is a business consulting & business coaching firm, started with the goal of giving all entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals access to resources and information that successful venture capitalists & entrepreneurs have used to scale & grow their businesses quickly. Wilson Talent Solutions is primarily focused on providing business coaching to entrepreneurs & executives, executive coaching to c-suite professionals, business strategy, finance strategy, marketing, career coaching, and personal branding expertise to professionals from an array of disciplines & industries who range in experience from entry-level to the c-suite.

Aaron is set to release a new eBook entitled, "Level Up Pocket Consultant" in late March 2020. He has described the book as a "transformational experience for all entrepreneurs & professionals" who want to take their business and careers to the next level. The book takes a deep dive into sales strategy, marketing, business strategy, business model creation, and what Aaron finds most important, leadership & team-building. Additionally, Aaron was brought on board at the #1 podcast network for professionals, Bleav Network, and now has a podcast entitled, "Level Up". The podcast sits at the intersection of business & lifestyle and aims to deliver business-related content in a digestible fashion.

In February 2020, Aaron & his business partner, Kelvin "PJ Kev" Mensah, released their first eBook, "How To Get Funding For Your Startup", a tool that was intended to "bridge the information gap", Aaron said in an interview with Yahoo News National Reporter, Marquise Francis. The book instantly caught the attention of industry leaders within technology, venture capital, fashion, and entertainment. 76ers owner & business maven, Michael Rubin, took to Instagram giving the book accolades. Hip Hop superstars, Meek Mill and A$AP Ferg, also echoed Rubin's sentiment by sharing their positive thoughts about the informative book on Instagram as well. Tech guru, Delane, and fashion industry maven, Milano, were other advocates who urged their followers to proceed in consuming the valuable information available in the book.





Aaron has leveraged his hard skills and sharp business acumen to blaze a trail in an array of industries. He received his bachelor's degree in business from the Binghamton University School of Management (known as one of the top business programs in New York State) and spent the first few years of his post-undergrad career in finance at JP Morgan Chase & Co., until transitioning into human capital & recruiting in 2014. In 2016, Aaron was asked to participate in Chris LaVoie's "Art of Recruiting" documentary in Central London, UK, where he was featured as one of the Top 20 thought leaders in recruiting worldwide. Shortly after being asked to appear in the documentary, he joined a former colleague in building a recruiting firm from scratch in the heart of NYC, just a stone's throw away from Madison Square Garden. The firm grew organically from just two hard working entrepreneurs to a multi-million dollar operation & a headcount of 20+ recruiters, in just two years.

Whether you are an entrepreneur, small business, career-oriented professional or high-profile executive, Aaron and his team definitely have an e-learning tool, resource or [Wilson Talent] solution for you.

