Collaborative Robot Market Worth $7,972 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market by Payload, Component (End Effectors, Controllers), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Processing), Industry (Electronics, Furniture & Equipment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Collaborative Robot Market size is expected to grow from USD 981 million in 2020 to USD 7,972 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.8%. Collaborative robots are increasingly being adopted by various industries due to advantages such as increased productivity and effective employee utilization, as well as improved workplace safety.

Small- and medium-sized businesses manufacturers, especially in developed countries, are expected to quickly adopt collaborative robots, as many of these smaller sized businesses are yet to adopt robotic automation in their production processes. Collaborative robots (cobots) can adapt to changing requirements as they are easily re-deployable and reprogrammable, which benefit small companies. Cobots are being adopted by large manufacturing companies as well for increased cost savings and improving the ergonomic work conditions for workers.

Automotive industry to hold largest share of market throughout forecast period

Cobots in the automotive industry are not only being used by major car manufacturers, but also by numerous OEMs that supply automotive parts to these car manufacturers. As customers are demanding a greater degree of customization in their cars, manufacturers always have to be prepared for changes in their production layout to address changes in customer demands. Therefore, besides the precision and efficiency of traditional industrial robots, flexibility has also become a key factor in the manufacturing process. Cobots are also being used to perform ergonomically unfavorable jobs in the automotive industry. Due to the large-scale and manufacturing ecosystem of the automotive industry, which consists of OEMs and suppliers besides the large automotive companies, it is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Market for assembling & disassembling applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Cobots are being used for assembly applications for both small and large workpieces. For smaller workpieces, cobots provide a greater degree of repeatability than traditional handheld screwdriving systems providing the right torque and depth, while also having the ability to work alongside workers, speeding up the overall assembly process. For medium and large-sized workpieces, cobots are being used for nut fastening. Hence cobots can perform simple assembly tasks more consistently, while the worker can simply supervise the operation to maintain quality control.

Collaborative robot market in APAC to grow at fastest rate during 2020-2026

The collaborative robot market in Europe is expected to be surpassed by APAC by 2021. This is due to the large scale of manufacturing industries in APAC, especially the automotive, electronics, and metals sectors who are increasingly deploying cobots. China, Japan, and South Korea account for most of the automotive vehicles in APAC, whereas Taiwan, China, and South Korea, account for the largest electrical and electronics manufacturers in the world. Regional players such as Doosan Robotics (South Korea) and Techman Robot (Taiwan) have successfully developed cobots, which can directly compete with cobot manufacturers from Europe. China has houses several low-cost manufacturers such as Elephant Robotics (China), Han's Robot (China), and Siasun (China) who are driving the growing acceptance of cobots.

Major companies in the collaborative robot market are Universal Robots (Denmark), Techman Robot (Taiwan), FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Doosan Robotics (South Korea), AUBO Robotics (US), ABB (Switzerland), YASKAWA (Japan), Precise Automation (US), and Rethink Robotics (US). Apart from these, Automata (UK) Productive Robotics (US) are among a few emerging companies in the collaborative robot market.

