VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2020 behind closed doors - requirements for remote attendance

20 March 2020. Vente-Unique.com, the European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces that, in view of the restrictions on movement and confinement measures introduced by the French government, the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 24 March 2020 behind closed doors.

Accordingly, in order to facilitate shareholder attendance, the Company has decided to allow shareholders to communicate their votes and proxies to the Chairman until the day before the meeting, i.e. until Monday 23 March 2020 inclusive. Voting forms and shareholding certificates may be sent by email to ag2020@vente-unique.com.

The Company has also established a business continuity plan in response to the restrictions imposed in the various European countries where it operates.

Next publication: H1 2019-2020 revenues, 13 May 2020, before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

