ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay receives order from Finnish Veikaus within existing supply agreement

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) has received a significant order within existing supply agreement for Digital Signage from the Finnish entertainment company Veikkaus. The three-year service agreement comprises installation in Feel Vegas entertainment center in Turku. The planned installation time is July 2020 and the total contract value is estimated at 1.5 MSEK.

"Veikkaus has been our customer for several years", comments Per Mandorf, President & CEO at ZetaDisplay. "The gaming sector asks today for a more complex delivery of engaging Digital Signage solutions than before and we are happy that our Finnish team has been selected as business partner for this delivery", Mandorf concludes.

Malmö, 20 March 2020

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Emailper.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO
Phone +46 708-21 57 86
E-mailola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-maildaniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About Feel Vegas

Feel Vegas is a gambling and entertainment concept of Veikkaus, the leading Finnish gaming and betting company which is state owned. Feel Vegas operates 8 entertainment centers across the country uniting international gaming entertainment, spectator sports and restaurant services in one place.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples' behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of MSEK 436 and employs 160 staff at nine offices in six European countries. In total, the company handles 50,000 installations on 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at www.zetadisplay.com

  • Press release - ZD signs deal with Veikkaus subsidiary (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a92c2ed2-402d-4a6d-99ab-e4e6df7f39ed)
