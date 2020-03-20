OL GROUPE: OL FOUNDATION GRANTS EUR 300,000 TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS

Lyon, 20 March 2020



Olympique Lyonnais wishes to support all the measures implemented to combat the pandemic now affecting France.

After consultation with the most eminent specialists and with the Rhône département Prefecture, the Club has determined how it can help respond to the most urgent needs in the most pragmatic way possible, in particular in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

Olympique Lyonnais has thus decided to immediately allocate €300,000 to the management of this crisis via its Foundation. This amount will be split into two essential categories:

€100,000 to finance the two clinical research projects conducted by the doctor-researchers of the Lyon public hospital system (Hospices Civils de Lyon, or HCL), via the HCL Foundation,

€200,000 to respond to our region's urgent need for hospital equipment and supplies and for aid to the most disadvantaged people.

OL Foundation's officials today informed the HCL Foundation of this grant and contacted the Prefecture to identify the region's most urgent needs to which OL Foundation can devote its aid.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to stress that it is absolutely necessary to adhere to all of the government's directives to limit the spread of this virus to the fullest extent possible, and it is committed to giving all healthcare workers the support and help they need.





