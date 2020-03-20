

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices fell for the fifth month in a row in February, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.3 percent decrease in January.



Among components, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.9 percent annually in February and those of manufacturing and water supply increased by 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Prices for mining and quarrying fell 0.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 0.3 percent in February.



