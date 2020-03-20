The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an annual market review of the UK legal services market. The sections covered are Executive Summary; Legal Services Timeline; Market Structure; Market Developments; Key Players; Market Size Trends; Key Market Segments; Practitioner Survey 192 Professionals; Market Forecasts to 2023.

Companies profiled in the report are: DLA Piper, Clifford Chance, Allen Overy, Linklaters, Hogan Lovells; listed law firms DWF, Gateley, Gordon Dadds, Keystone Law Group, Knights, Rosenblatt; consumer law firms Cooperative Legal Services, Irwin Mitchell, Simpson Millar, Slater Gordon.

Highlights from the Report

The UK legal services market (including private practice firms, barristers, patent agents, and other legal services providers) was valued at an estimated 37 bn in 2019, increasing by 4.6% at current prices on the 2018 market value.

Revenue growth for the top 100 firms outperformed growth in the legal market overall partly because most of their work is in the corporate sector which continues to perform better than most consumer law sectors and partly because a significant percentage of their revenue comes from overseas. Many firms in this group have also been at the forefront of investment in new technologies and processes to create a more efficient working model.

By far the largest segment in the UK market is legal work for business and commercial affairs accounting for 46% of total UK market revenue. Consumer law market value is estimated at 20 bn and the largest segment is personal injury/accident/medical negligence work.

There are now six UK law firms that have joined the Stock Exchange plus four other broader groups that have legal businesses in their portfolio and are listed. Most of these businesses have been performing well and expanding their offerings beyond pure legal services.

There is still consolidation in core consumer legal markets lead by conveyancing and personal injury. There are also signs that leading volume players in the wills and probate market are increasing their market share.

The fourth annual set of results from a survey of 192 legal practitioners is included in this report. These practitioners work in four consumer law areas: conveyancing; family law; personal injury; wills and probate. Over the last year, the majority of those working in consumer law have experienced an increase in work volumes, and even more are expecting growth in 2020.

The revenue growth forecast for UK legal services market in both 2020 and 2021 is 4.9%, representing some improvement on 2019.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET STRUCTURE

Most legal advisors are regulated

Law firm segments

Almost 12,000 law firms in the UK

Chambers pass 400

Licensed conveyancers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Cost lawyers

Alternative Business Structures (ABS)

Alternative legal services providers

Other providers of legal services

Personnel numbers

3. MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

New Standards and Regulations Introduced by SRA

Insurance for Freelance Solicitors Launched

Legal Sector Workforce Projections and Trends

Revised Governance Rules for Regulators

Welsh Government's Review of the Legal Sector

Proposed New Damages-based Agreements Regulations in New Review

HMCTS Behind Schedule on Courts Reform, says National Audit Office

4. THE KEY PLAYERS

The Top 100

The Top 10

Acquisitions Mergers

Top 5 UK Law Firms Profiles

DLA Piper International LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Allen Overy LLP

Linklaters LLP

Hogan Lovells

Selected Other Legal Services Providers

Listed Law Firms

DWF

Gateley (Holdings) PLC

The Ince Group/Gordon Dadds PLC

Keystone Law Group PLC

Knights PLC

Rosenblatt Ltd

Consumer Law Firms

Cooperative Legal Services

Irwin Mitchell

Simpson Millar LLP

Slater Gordon Lawyers

5. MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Market revenue reaches 37 bn in 2019

UK exports of legal services jump to beyond 6 bn

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate, financial and commercial law

Overview

M&A activity

Company formations and insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International litigation and dispute resolution

Personal injury

Overview

The number of cases increases in 2018/19

Number of personal injury claims heard in court declines to an annual low

Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing

Overview

Decreases in property transactions in last three years

Wills, trusts and probate

Overview

Increases in probate applications in last three years

Family law

Overview

Family Court cases started increasing

Employment law

Overview

Employment tribunal cases increasing since 2017

Criminal law

Overview

Criminal trials

7. PRACTITIONER RESEARCH

Volume growth for a majority but still weaknesses in personal injury

8. THE FUTURE

Cautious optimism for the year ahead

Forecasts

9. PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

