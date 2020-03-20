Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Change in beneficial owner 20-March-2020 / 11:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 20 March 2020 Arricano Real Estate plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Change in beneficial owner Arricano was yesterday informed by Hillar Teder that he had transferred his 100% equity interest in Retail Real Estate OU ("RRE") to his son, Rauno Teder. As a result, Rauno Teder, who is already interested in 15.92% of the issued voting rights of the Company (7.48% - directly and 8.34% through Deltamax Group OU), will acquire RRE's interest of 55.04% in the Company, so increasing his aggregate interest to 70.86% of the Company. Rauno Teder and RRE have therefore entered into a relationship agreement with the Company and WH Ireland Limited, Arricano's nominated adviser, in the same terms as that announced with Hillar Teder on 10 July 2019. For further information, please contact: CEO: Tel: +380 44 594 9471 Arricano Real Estate plc Ganna Chubotina Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 53643 EQS News ID: 1002855 End of Announcement EQS News Service

