PIERER MOBILITY

Faced with an unprecedented set of global circumstances arising from the coronavirus pandemic, management has taken pre-emptive action with respect to potential supply chain issues. Of course, demand effects are more difficult to predict. The good news is that Stefan Pierer, the CEO, can apply his experience from managing the financial crisis, when the group saw volumes fall by around 25-30%. Any forward-looking estimates need monitoring, but we are cutting our volume expectation across the group by 15%, with a drop-through impact on EBITDA of €45m.

