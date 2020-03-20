Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JKHY ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 Ticker-Symbol: PMAG 
Tradegate
20.03.20
13:30 Uhr
27,000 Euro
+1,200
+4,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,600
27,400
12:55
26,800
27,000
13:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIERER MOBILITY
PIERER MOBILITY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIERER MOBILITY AG27,000+4,65 %