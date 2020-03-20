For the first time since its creation in 1939, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament will not be played on the court. Over the next few weeks, Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in Sports Tech, will leverage its powerful AI capabilities and deep data to simulate all the action, including the upsets and Cinderella stories.

Stats Perform's award-winning research group has developed an AI model powered by advanced data and NET rankings to calculate each team's offensive and defensive ratings from the 2019-20 season. The model not only illustrates which teams would have likely made the NCAA Tournament, but creates a probability margin for each matchup and simulates a matchup only once, creating the possibility for exciting upsets. Using advanced AI models powered by current and historical data, Stats Perform is able to generate a more accurate prediction and compelling narrative of the tournament that could have been.

"Like all sports fans, we will badly miss the excitement of the NCAA Tournament, especially the thrills of those early-round upsets," Stats Perform senior director of content and broadcast services Peter Hirdt said. "As a company with unrivaled deep data sets and advanced AI, we are in a unique position to create a realistic simulation of how the tournament could have played out. While it can't match the excitement and thrills of the real thing, this model helps fill our craving over these next few weeks."

Stats Perform's model already predicted the First Four games with NC State taking down Stanford (73-66), Robert Morris besting Norfolk State (68-47), Oklahoma defeating Arizona State (70-48) and Northern Kentucky beating Prairie View A&M (74-56). Fans looking to join in the Artificial Madness action can download their own bracket here and follow along on the Stats Perform site, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005126/en/

Contacts:

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager

media.relations@statsperform.com +1 847-583-2642