Norwegian energy producer Equinor and Italian oil contractor Saipem have joined forces to build floating PV projects for near-coastal applications. The two companies plan to use a technology developed by Moss Maritime, a unit of Saipem.Norwegian oil group Equinor and Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem, which is 30%-owned by Italian energy giant Eni, said on Friday that they have signed an agreement to jointly develop a "floating solar panel park technological solution for near-coastal applications." Future projects will be based on a technology developed by Moss Maritime, a unit of Saipem that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...