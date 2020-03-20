Anzeige
Freitag, 20.03.2020
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Stuttgart
20.03.20
12:48 Uhr
3,640 Euro
-0,130
-3,45 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
20.03.2020 | 13:05
Elanders AB: Elanders publishes the 2019 Annual Report

Today, Friday March 20, 2020, Elanders is publishing its Annual Report for 2019 on the company website www.elanders.com.

The Annual Report is distributed by mail to those shareholders who have actively ordered a printed version, certain customers and other interested parties.

Elanders AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on 20 March 2020.

Attachment

  • 2020-03-20 Elanders Pressrelease - Elanders publishes the 2019 Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c72e4d9f-0f84-4180-807f-8fd8ebf06cb7)
